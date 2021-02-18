No arrests in shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was shot in a Thursday afternoon incident, Akron Police said.
A shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Stevenson Pointe.
Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound and several shell casings when they arrived, police said.
Police said suspects fled in a maroon Nissan Altima after the shooting. Officers later spotted the car and stopped it.
Occupants were identified, and the car was towed for processing, police said.
No arrests have been made.
EMS took the teen to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Akron Police Department continues investigating this crime.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this shooting.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
