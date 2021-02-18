No new deaths; toddler among 73 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 251 citywide.
There were 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,647 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 2-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Eighteen cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
As of Feb. 17, there are 814,532 confirmed cases and 14,046 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 27.78 million cases and 489,221 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.