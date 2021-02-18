Northeast Ohio COVID-19 survivor discharged after spending nearly 80 days in hospital care

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who spent 76 days in multiple hospitals due to COVID-19 was released from care on Thursday.
University Hospitals health care workers at the Parma Medical Center gathered to cheer for Beverly Milano’s departure.
The 68-year-old Mayfield Heights woman tested positive for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving and has been hospitalized ever since. She spent three weeks on a ventilator and was apart from her family during the Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Valentine’s Day holidays.
Milano said she doesn’t know how she got the coronavirus, but urged others to follow health precautions.
“Wear your mask,” Milano stressed. “I don’t care if you believe in it or not. Just wear it. It doesn’t hurt anything.”
Milano was reunited with her husband and family, who said they were preparing for the potential of her not surviving the COVID-19.
“We witnessed a miracle, and you were all part of it,” Milano’s husband, Carl, said to the hospital staff.
