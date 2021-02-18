Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses going to pharmacies set to double

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Biden Administration announced Tuesday afternoon it is doubling the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses going to pharmacies nationwide.
They sent one million doses of the vaccine to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
Now they’re promising to ship two million doses to pharmacies per week.
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is now on track to have enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of July.
“As supply ramps up, we’re also creating new convenient locations for vaccinations. These include standing up community vaccination centers, deploying mobile vaccine units, and launching new programs with pharmacies,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator.
The federal government began direct shipments of coronavirus vaccines to pharmacies late last week.
Appointments can be made online or by phone.
Pharmacies in Ohio
19 News spoke with the Ohio Pharmacists Association to see how the vaccine rollout is going.
They represent about 12,000 pharmacists across the state.
Executive Director Ernest Boyd said they’re working with the governor’s office to get more supply of the vaccine.
He said pharmacists are ready to go as soon as they get the doses.
“Pharmacists have been going into pharmacies every day since this thing began. Many times at the beginning they didn’t have proper masks or whatever, but they still stayed there and helped people with their medications,” said Boyd. “With the COVID vaccine now being out, pharmacists are really kicking into action and doing a great job.”
