Ohio nursing home residents say COVID-19 hardships are affecting their overall care

Pleasant Lake Villa takes the quality of resident care very seriously and has robust systems in place to ensure a high standard of care is met and maintained. While HIPAA prohibits us from disclosing any information regarding the treatment or care of any specific residents, we wanted to get back to you regarding your inquiries. Without reference to any specific resident, the allegations presented in your email are not consistent with the quality of care provided or the environmental conditions at our facility, nor has any survey ever substantiated such findings.