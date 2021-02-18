Parole board denies early release of Summit County man convicted in child’s death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Parole Board voted 6-4 in favor of denying parole for the man convicted in the 1987 death of a 7-year-old boy.
Wayne Doyle was convicted in Summit County of beating his then-girlfriend’s child, Charlie Wright, to death and assaulting the boy’s older brother.
The beating was so severe that the boy’s intestine ruptured and he suffered several broken bones, according to the county prosecutor. The boy died nearly 20 hours after the assault.
Doyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty on charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and two counts of felonious assault.
Initially, an Ohio Parole Board panel voted 6-0 in 2020 to release Doyle, but the results were met with objections from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.
A full board hearing was requested after the appeal and eventually held on Wednesday, concluding in the 6-4 results.
Wright’s family, as well as officials from the county’s prosecutor’s office, spoke during Wednesday’s hearing, successfully convincing the Parole Board members to reconsider their original 2020 decision granting Doyle release.
“Charlie suffered immeasurable pain at the hands of Wayne Doyle. Releasing Doyle early would have not only put our community at risk, but would have caused additional pain to Charlie’s family,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Points of argument against parole, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, included:
- Doyle’s lack of a responsibility for the crime
- A poorly conceived release plan, which included Doyle moving to Oregon to live with the daughter of an inmate he met in prison
- The discovery that Doyle had not taken part in any prison programming for 11 years
Doyle must now complete the 40-year prison term and is scheduled to be released in April 2027.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.