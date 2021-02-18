SCAM ALERT: People hired to shovel snow never finished job

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - As Northeast Ohio braces for another round of snow, people will need to dig out in the days ahead. But the Better Business Bureau says to be careful of who and how you hire anyone to shovel snow.
Cyndi Rivers says her husband broke his leg while shoveling snow recently, and since she’s recovering from a hip replacement, they knew they needed to hire someone to shovel the snow around their Lakewood home.
Rivers says she found someone through a community Facebook group and was quoted $40 for the job. Her husband, Ed, paid them through Cash App.
Rivers tells 19 News that a woman and her fiancé showed up, shoveled a small area, and then claimed they were going to get coffee. But they never came back to finish the job.
“It was suspicious that they said they were going to leave for coffee when they had only been in our yard for 20 minutes. It’s like they did it purposely. They did the area that I could see them from the window,” said Rivers.
In several messages after leaving, the woman claimed Rivers lied about the amount of snow needing to be shoveled. After posting about it on Facebook, Rivers says someone else came to the rescue by shoveling the driveway and back steps.
Rivers tells 19 News she called the police but was told this is a civil matter. Our partners at Cuyahoga County Scam Squad say the best way to avoid this situation is not to pay for work before it’s completed.
“We may have been duped by the no common sense thing, but it’s our goal that nobody else gets duped,” Rivers added.
The BBB says they don’t believe snow shoveling scams are a widespread issue, but they still suggest people get a written estimate, have a written contract, and do not pay for work before it’s done.
