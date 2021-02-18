Is there a bobcat in Stark County?

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police investigated complaints of a possible bobcat/mountain lion in the area Wednesday evening.
Police said there are multiple posts on social media about the animal being spotted in the area of Hills and Dales Road NW around 10 p.m.
According to police, they contacted the person identified as the owner of the animal and he told police he has never kept large cats.
Police also said he does not live in the Stark County area and believes someone hacked into his Facebook account.
At this time Jackson Township Police Department considers this case closed.
If you have any additional information, please call Jackson Township police at 330-832-1553.
