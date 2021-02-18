Streetsboro ice rescue training provides life saving tips

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - They jump into freezing water to save us when the ice beneath us breaks.
“Those suits they have thermal protection. they also have buoyancy,” said Lt. Eric Moss. “You see when the guys first get into the water it’s filled with all kinds of air. That’s what keeps you warm. That’s also what gets you floating.”
Lieutenant Eric Moss with the Streetsboro Fire Department lead an ice rescue training Wednesdays.
He tells 19 News ice rescues don’t happen very often, but the last one that did was a year ago. The victim was dog.
‘‘We’ll try and rescue an animal that’s fallen through the ice because if we don’t we know a neighbor is gonna make an attempt, and we don’t want that situation to get any worse,” said Moss.
Officials want to make this part very clear: No ice is safe and no activity is worth the risk.
But if you do find yourself going under, Lt. Moss says there’s one life saving technique you need to hang onto.
“Your goal is to stay on top of that ice, even if that means you try to take the sleeve of your coat and try and get it to freeze to that ice,” said Moss. “You have a better chance of survival if you stay above that ice as oppose to being underneath.”
The rescue team tries to do ice training once a year so that when the ice breaks beneath your feet and you’re screaming for help they know exactly what to do.
