Swensons to open location in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Swensons is opening a location in Willoughby.
The iconic burger joint will soon take root in the old Denny’s building near Euclid Avenue and State Route 91.
Swensons is known for their retro drive-in service.
Just drive up and flash your lights, and a curb server will come out to your car and take your order. They’ll bring it to you upon completion.
Swensons was established in 1934. When Swensons opens in Willoughby, there will be nearly a dozen locations in Northeast Ohio.
An opening date hasn’t been announced.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.