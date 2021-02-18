Woman dies, North Olmsted man, son injured in wrong-way crash on the West Shoreway

By Avery Williams and Julia Bingel | February 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Lakewood woman died Wednesday afternoon in a wrong-way crash on the West Shoreway.

Cleveland police said Charmain Woods drove her Nissan Murano westbound in the eastbound lanes lanes between W. 49 and W. 73 Streets around 2:40 p.m.

Her vehicle crashed head-on into a Ford Explorer, driven by Todd Soper, 49, of North Olmsted.

Todd’s 14-year-old son was also in the car.

Both father and son had to have emergency surgery at MetroHealth Hospital.

Family members told 19 News Todd suffered a broken pelvis, dislocated hip, a punctured spleen and broken ribs.

His son suffered a broken leg and arm.

The Shoreway was closed until 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the crash.

