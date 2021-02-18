Woman dies, North Olmsted man, son injured in wrong-way crash on the West Shoreway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Lakewood woman died Wednesday afternoon in a wrong-way crash on the West Shoreway.
Cleveland police said Charmain Woods drove her Nissan Murano westbound in the eastbound lanes lanes between W. 49 and W. 73 Streets around 2:40 p.m.
Her vehicle crashed head-on into a Ford Explorer, driven by Todd Soper, 49, of North Olmsted.
Todd’s 14-year-old son was also in the car.
Both father and son had to have emergency surgery at MetroHealth Hospital.
Family members told 19 News Todd suffered a broken pelvis, dislocated hip, a punctured spleen and broken ribs.
His son suffered a broken leg and arm.
The Shoreway was closed until 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the crash.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.