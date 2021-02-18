Wrong-way driver sentenced for killing Lakewood man on Jennings Freeway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Municapl Court Judge Nancy Fuerst sentenced 29-year-old Kevin Rosen, of Solon, to three and a half years in prison after Rosen pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.
In November of 2019, Rosen was driving the wrong way on the Jennings Freeway when he collided with a car driven by 43-year-old Lakewood resident Jason Shimko.
Shimko was killed instantly.
Shimko’s mother, Marilyn Shimko, told the judge before sentencing that her life had been changed forever.
“I miss him terribly, and what will haunt me for the rest of my life is that I couldn’t be there to hold his hand when he died,” she said. “And this will go on for along time as the pain is crushing.”
Shimko’s brother said he lost his best friend.
Rosen was contrite and apologized to the Shimko family.
“I will live with this guilt the rest of my life, but at least I will live and due to my thoughtless action Mr. Shimko no longer will be able to and for that I am totally to blame and ready to accept the consequence for my actions,” he said in open court.
Judge Fuerst took into account Shimko’s acknowledgement that he was an alcoholic, who said he will forever work on his sobriety, but also took into account that Shimko was convicted of OVI in 2014 in Fairborn, Ohio.
Shimko was sentenced to three and a half years — a sentence that the judge believed was at the higher end of the sentencing guidelines.
