Administrative charges filed against Cleveland Police Lieutenant for repeated violations; Pre-disciplinary hearing Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Lieutenant Joseph DiMuzio on Friday will appear at a pre-disciplinary hearing before the city of Cleveland.
Lieutenant DiMuzio faces administrative charges for incidents spanning from February of 2019 to May of 2020, according to a city of Cleveland press release.
His alleged violations of Cleveland Police General Police Orders and Manual of Rules and Regulations include:
- Wearable Camera System
- Ammunitions and Firearms Regulations
- Standards of Conduct and Courtesy
- Intermediate Weapons
- Vehicle Pursuits
- Bureau of Integrity Control Call-up
- Emergency Response Driving
- Uniform and Clothing Regulations
- Bias-free Policing
Additional details about the alleged violations can be found here.
A pre-disciplinary hearing for Lieutenant DiMuzio is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
