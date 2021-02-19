Administrative charges filed against Cleveland Police Lieutenant for repeated violations; Pre-disciplinary hearing Friday

By Avery Williams | February 19, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 6:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Lieutenant Joseph DiMuzio on Friday will appear at a pre-disciplinary hearing before the city of Cleveland.

Lieutenant DiMuzio faces administrative charges for incidents spanning from February of 2019 to May of 2020, according to a city of Cleveland press release.

His alleged violations of Cleveland Police General Police Orders and Manual of Rules and Regulations include:

- Wearable Camera System

- Ammunitions and Firearms Regulations

- Standards of Conduct and Courtesy

- Intermediate Weapons

- Vehicle Pursuits

- Bureau of Integrity Control Call-up

- Emergency Response Driving

- Uniform and Clothing Regulations

- Bias-free Policing

Additional details about the alleged violations can be found here.

A pre-disciplinary hearing for Lieutenant DiMuzio is at 10 a.m. on Friday.

