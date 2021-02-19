Cleveland Metropolitan School District shares plans to reopen March 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On March 1, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will transition from at-home learning to hybrid.
CEO Eric Gordon shared how the transition will move forward in three phases.
This hybrid plan is optional, not all parents have to send their students back.
Families can choose to stay in online learning if they thinks its best.
“We know not everyone is coming and we’re committed to keeping in touch with those who don’t but we’re really excited,” he said. “I’m personally excited to be able to go into a classroom and building and see kids again.”
First, a small group of students who are high-need learners with disabilities will begin hybrid learning beginning on March 1.
On March 8, pre-K students through second grade will return to the classroom. They are joined by English language learners, high school students who need extra educational support and additional high-need students.
The rest of the district’s students will begin hybrid learning on March 15, which means all 104 of the buildings in the district will be open for hybrid learning.
“Educators came into this field to work with kids and its been a hard world for all of us and when were doing it through a screen,” said Gordon.
Gordon shared all of the classrooms will allow for 6 feet on space between everyone.
“This phased-in approach to reopening our schools will enable CMSD to honor its pledge to begin bringing students back by March 1,” Gordon said. “It also enables us to more cautiously acclimate students and families and their educators to a hybrid learning environment.”
On Feb. 12, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called out Cleveland Metropolitan Public Schools in a last-minute press conference regarding the vaccination of school employees after state officials learned the districts may not hold up their signed commitment to return to in-classroom learning by March 1 after their school personnel received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have learned that some kids have really not done very well remotely. Some kids, particularly in our urban schools, have been out of school for now almost a year. It’s time to get them back in school,” DeWine previously said.
The governor said returning to the classrooms would be safe if health orders are followed because tests showed that “masks really work” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even in classroom settings where students are less than 6 feet apart.
The CDC reports it is safe to go back to school as long as masks are worn even if personnel have not been vaccinated, DeWine said.
A back-to-school mailer is being sent to every student’s home.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.