Coronavirus causes local fish fry events to look different this 1st Friday of Lent

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Friday Fish Fry will go on at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Shaker Heights, with one difference.
“This year, we’re going to do a drive-thru, takeout only. No dine-in whatsoever,” says organizer Mark Henning. “We still want to offer it to the community because they look forward to it.”
A fish fry brings a community together, members of a church or organization volunteering to cook and serve the meals, a neighborhood gathering together for a few hours to eat the traditional fish dinner, even students of a school helping out.
“Our goal is to try to maintain those traditions that are fun for everybody and which bring the community together, and this is another one of those traditions,” says Maureen Covington, principal at St. Dominic School. “If it can be done safely, we’re all for it,”
“The kids absolutely benefit from this,” Covington continues. “They enjoy helping out and it gives them a sense of pride to contribute to their community.”
St. Dominic served upward of 600 meals each of the six Fridays during Lent, but this year, they don’t know what to expect.
“It is going to be a little different ,” says Henning. “But it’s still going to be satisfying knowing we’re doing something to the best of our abilities throughout this pandemic.”
Lent runs from Ash Wednesday to Easter, Sunday, April 4. The St. Dominic fish fry will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through March 25.
