Health officials push for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as Cuyahoga County rollout falls behind
Every county is Ohio will handle the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public, differently. Cuyahoga County is accepting pre-registration for those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B. (Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Health)
By Chris Anderson | February 19, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s top health leaders, including Executive Armond Budish and Commissioner Terry Allan, held a briefing on Friday afternoon regarding the region’s progress in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination rollout has been challenging throughout Ohio. Local health departments, including the agency in Cuyahoga County, are trying to manage the dwindling supply of vaccines.

Due to a small supply, Commissioner Allan said the county’s health department is still primarily focusing on individuals eligible under Phase 1A of the state’s rollout plan, which includes health care workers and first responders.

Beginning next week, the priority will transition to people who are 80 years and above.

For comparison, the Ohio Department of Health vaccine timeline suggested that people at least 80 years of age or older should be considered eligible beginning Jan. 19.

Budish said he is requesting at least a 20% increase in allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically to target the minority population.

“In terms of equitable distribution, the percentage of minorities receiving the vaccination remains way too low,” Budish said. “We saw this same issue with the testing.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health compiled a map of vaccine providers throughout the area.

