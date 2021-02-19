Did your Cleveland Water bill increase this month? Here’s why.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland residents may notice an increase in their water bills this month, but Cleveland Water said your new bill is probably more accurate than bills from the last year.
This is because the coronavirus pandemic limited manual meter readings, so Cleveland Water relied on water usage estimates for billing in situations where a manual read couldn’t be conducted, according to a press release. But people spent more time at home because of COVID-19, and Cleveland Water said estimated bills weren’t reflecting actual water usage.
Most Cleveland residents are billed for water based on a automated meter reading (AMR.)
Cleveland Water said AMR technology wirelessly transmits meter readings every hour.
If AMR equipment isn’t installed at your residence, Cleveland Water would normally someone out for a manual meter reading.
The coronavirus pandemic complicated the practice of manual meter readings, specifically readings where someone needs to enter the home, for health safety concerns.
For this reason, many Cleveland Water customers who still require a manual reading were receiving estimated bills throughout the last year, according to a press release.
As the amount of new coronavirus cases in Cleveland falls, Cleveland Water said they’ve began to reimplement manual readings.
This has resulted in a bill increase for some customers who were receiving estimated bills but are now being billed for actual usage, Cleveland Water said.
“Because of the pandemic, more people are staying home and residential water consumption has increased. Since the estimates would have been based on usage before the pandemic, actual recent usage may be higher in some cases than the system-generated estimates,” Cleveland Water said in a press release.
Contact Cleveland Water if you’ve noticed a bill increase and would like a review of your account.
