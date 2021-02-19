Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week starts Friday with more than 15 participating restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 15 restaurants are offering specials for Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, which starts Friday.
It spans from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28. Dining options include outdoor, in-person, delivery and to-go.
Parking vouchers can be found here.
“This is a great opportunity for Clevelanders to safely come together to support and celebrate our locally owned establishments when they need us most,” Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said in a press release.
Celebrate and support local business by dining at any (or many) of these participating restaurants:
- Luca Italian Cuisine
- Cleveland Chop
- Beyond Juicery And Eatery
- Betts Restaurant
- UJERK
- Southern Tier Brewing Co.
- Sainato’s at Rivergate
- 1890 Restaurant
- Mallorca
- Cassa Kitchen
- Blue Point Grille
- Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant and Club
- Mabel’s BBQ
- Republic Food & Drink
- Zanzibar
- Vincenza’s
- Johnny’s Little Bar
- Beerhead Eatery & Bar
- Chocolate Bar
- Barley House
