Former Cleveland police officer stole $200,000 from her ATM delivery vehicle, Lorain police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing $200,000 from her ATM delivery vehicle.
Tyra Parker, 24, of Euclid, is charged with theft, falsifying a police report and obstructing official business.
According to Lorain police, Parker worked as an ATM delivery driver and on Feb. 3 told officers someone stole the money while she was making her deliveries.
Parker told police she noticed the money missing when she got to her third stop in Lorain.
Police said she did not contact them immediately, but instead drove back to her prior location and parked the vehicle out of sight from the surveillance cameras, which is in violation of her company policy.
Police added said there was no forced entry into the lock box containing the cash or her vehicle.
Lorain police are also investigating the murders of two women on Saturday, Feb. 13 and believe the murders are somehow connected to the ATM money theft.
Abril Mills, 28, and Jerhonda Edwards, 29, were found shot to death inside a home in the 1300 block of F Street.
Mills lived at the home.
There are no arrests in connection to the double homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kurt Graupmann or Det. Sgt. Tabitha Angello at 440-204-2105.
Tipsters will remain anonymous.
