Former Hudson City Schools teacher pleads guilty to 2 sex offense charges

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Hudson City Schools teacher entered a written plea of guilty to the charges of gross sexual imposition and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor Friday.
Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Laurie Pittman then convicted Heidi Hallstein of both charges.
The incident with a minor student from Hudson City Schools took place in Jan. of 2017 at Hallstein’s Portage County home.
According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak said detectives were made aware of the allegations against Hallstein (formerly Guantner) on Aug. 4, 2020.
Hallstein remains out on bond until her sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.
