Governor suggests compromise possible on health order limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested a compromise might be possible with lawmakers seeking once again to curtail his ability to issue pandemic-related public health orders.
The governor says a Senate bill containing the latest restrictions is an improvement over an initial version.
DeWine said Thursday he and lawmakers owe it to Ohioans to try to work something out.
DeWine has also softened his criticism of schools that say they may not make the March 1 deadline to offer in-person learning.
DeWine says the focus should be on the majority of schools complying with the deadline.
