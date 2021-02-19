Improved driving conditions on freeways; Beware of slick spots, snow on residential and rural streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday temperatures in Northeast Ohio will remain steady in the mid-20s.
It’s still cold, but not nearly as cold as the lows we’ve faced this frigid week.
Jamie said highly traveled roads appear to be free of snow, but some are wet.
She urges drivers to watch out for slick spots and snow-covered roads in you are traveling in residential or rural areas.
This evening brings a threat of light lake effect snow.
Residents living east of Cleveland could awake to 3 or so inches of accumulation.
