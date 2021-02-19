Increase of 82 COVID-19 deaths and 2,306 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health reported 16,693 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 949,695 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 2,306 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 82 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 132,202 total cases and 2,489 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 49,213 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,014 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
