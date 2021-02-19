MetroHealth opens clinic for patients with lingering symptoms after COVID-19 recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Medical System announced the opening of a new clinic to provide care for patients seeing lasting effects after recovering from COVID-19.
“Getting these patients triaged by the pulmonology team in a timely manner is important work of the Post-COVID Clinic,” Lisa Ramage, the center’s director, said.
The specialized clinic currently offers virtual care for patients who recovered from the coronavirus but still dealing with symptoms like migraines, memory loss, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and blood clots.
Ramage said she expects the need for post-coronavirus recovery to increase.
Specialists, including a rheumatologist, a rheumatology nurse practitioner, a family medicine physician, and an internal medicine specialist, staff the Post-COVID Clinic, which can be accessed by calling 216-957-3959.
