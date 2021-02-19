Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold through Saturday, lake effect snow in the forecast overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a cold and wintry week for our area.
Unfortunately, we aren’t quite done with the deep freeze just yet.
Temperatures will only top out in the low 20s today.
Just to provide a little perspective, “normal” highs for this time of the year are in the upper 30s.
We won’t see upper 30s until Tuesday of next week.
In the meantime, a fresh batch of clean, cold, Canadian air will allow us to fall into the single digits overnight.
Brr!
Hit or miss lake effect snow showers are in the forecast late tonight and early tomorrow morning, especially in the Primary Snow Belt.
New snowfall accumulation will amount to 1″ - 3″.
Snowfall totals will be highest where squalls persist.
The lake effect snow should gradually come to an end during the day Saturday.
Highs on Saturday afternoon will top out in the low 20s.
Sunday will be our warmest day of the weekend.
Despite a cold start, with morning temperatures in the single digits, highs will climb into the mid 30s on Sunday afternoon.
If we get above 32°, it will be our first time above the freezing mark since way back on February 5th!
The high that day was 36°.
