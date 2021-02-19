Northeast Ohio weather: Last shot of arctic air building in today; temperatures remain in the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system snow is over.
We will have some flurries around from time to time.
A last gasp of arctic air is moving in setting the stage for a very cold first part to the weekend.
I went with a mostly cloudy sky today. Wouldn’t surprise me to get a few glimpses of sun.
Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 20s.
Lake effect snow will get going this evening. The steering wind is northwest to west. I went with a trace to as much as 3 inches of snow where you get lake effect. Best chance of this will be east of Cleveland.
Temperatures by early tomorrow morning is forecast to be around 10 degrees. A 5 to 15 mph wind out of the west could drop the wind chills below zero in spots.
