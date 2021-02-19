OSHP: Man dies in Ashland County after driving recklessly, crashing and walking into traffic

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after crashing and being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 71 in Ashland County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said Tyrrell Dushaun Louden, of Atlanta, Georgia, drove recklessly and crashed a 2014 Kia Sorento into the center median near Mile Post 183.
Louden exited the Kia after crashing and walked into the southbound lanes of I-71, OSHP said. He was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, according to a press release.
Louden was hit by the Chevy just before OHSP troopers arrived. Troopers were headed to the scene before the initial crash because of reports of Louden’s reckless driving, according to a release.
Louden died on scene, OSHP said.
A 50-year-old man who was driving the Chevy was not injured. The OSHP said he remained on scene after the crash, which occurred just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.
The Chevy driver is not considered at fault, according to a release.
The OSHP will continue investigating this crash.
I-71 was closed for about 3 hours.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.