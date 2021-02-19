Parole denied for Summit County man convicted of killing 2 teenagers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Parole Board denied parole for the man convicted of killing two teenagers in the summer of 1981.
Thomas Gilbert has spent almost 40 years behind bars for the murders of Sandy Jo Hogue, 19, of Akron and Joanne Shafer, 15, of Stow.
The Ohio Parole Board said “release of the inmate into society would create undue risk to public safety”.
On August 12th, 1981, Hogue was working at an all-night convenience store in Akron, when Gilbert dragged her out of the store, raped and murdered her.
Hogue’s body was found behind a bowling alley.
Shafer was abducted on August 14th, 1981 while walking down Samira Street in Stow.
She was also raped and murdered.
“Should he ever get out again, I’m pretty sure he would kill again; I think he liked it,” said Shafer’s friend Beth Helms.
Gilbert’s next parole hearing won’t happen for another 10 years.
He is being held at the Chillocothe Correctional Institution.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.