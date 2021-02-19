Senior advocates and lawmakers respond to 19 News nursing home investigation

A spokesperson said, “We are supportive of the legislation. Hospitals have been on the front lines of the response to COVID-19 pandemic and at various times during the pandemic have had their staff and other resources significantly strained. The liability protections for hospitals in HB 606 is essential to ensure providers take all steps necessary to adequately respond to this health crisis. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Ohioans cannot afford to have their health care providers inhibited from necessary action due to fear of litigation or liability. We need our health care providers to provide necessary care without fear that their actions will result in liability.”