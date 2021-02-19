Supply problems continue to plague the Ohio vaccine rollout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frustrations continue to rise as people across the country and in Northeast Ohio scramble to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Most recently, a federal program, The Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, instituted in early February, to provide direct government to pharmacy vaccinations stumbled out of the gate, at least here in northeast Ohio, as multiple appointments, scheduled at Rite Aid, had to be canceled.
Rite Aid released the following statement:
“Due to supply interruptions beyond our control, including severe winter weather impacting much of the United States this week, the U.S. government is experiencing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries to participants of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The supply interruption has caused us to reschedule a limited number of appointments this week at select Rite Aid locations serving as Federal Retail Pharmacy Program vaccination sites. We have already contacted affected individuals and their appointments have been automatically rescheduled for the soonest possible date.
If you were not contacted about rescheduling, then your appointment has not been affected and we encourage you to keep it as previously scheduled.”
Ray Mach of Medina had an appointment for his vaccination set for Friday.
He was more than disappointed when it was postponed for 3 weeks, as he was hoping the vaccination would be the start of the process to seeing his family.
“We haven’t seen our kids, we had big plans for Christmas, so it’s been over a year since we’ve seen them,” Mach said.
The key issue moving forward will center around if this was a weather-driven delay in the distribution of the vaccine or a larger problem with the federal government’s ability to distribute the vaccine as part of this program.
