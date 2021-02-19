7-year-old Akron boy shot through both feet while uncle was babysitting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man drove his seven-year-old nephew to the hospital Wednesday evening, after the little boy suffered a gunshot wound through both feet.
Akron police said the child arrived at Akron Children’s Hospital around 8 :30 p.m.
The uncle told police he was babysitting his nephew inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Romig Road, when he heard a gunshot and realized the child had been shot.
There were at least two other children inside the apartment, but nobody else was injured, said police.
Officers said they searched the apartment and the car used to transport the victim to the hospital, but no guns were found.
Detectives said they are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
If you have any information, please call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also also The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
The little boy is expected to make a full recovery.
