32-year-old man arrested in connection to robbery at Akron gas station, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars Friday for his alleged involvement in a robbery at an Akron gas station.
Akron Police arrested Darrell Lowe II, 32, Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery. Lowe turned himself in at the police station and was booked in Summit County Jail.
The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. on Monday at the Circle K located on W. Waterloo Road.
Police said Lowe and a second suspect entered the Circle K, brandished a weapon and demanded money.
The pair got away with an unknown amount.
Police investigation revealed Lowe was one of the suspects, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said Lowe and the second suspect walked to the store after Lowe dropped off his car a block away.
They returned to the car after the robbery and fled, according to a release.
Akron Police are still searching for the second suspect or suspects.
Officers found a handgun in Lowe’s car after he turned himself into police.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this robbery.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
