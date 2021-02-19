53-year-old man dies in Parma Heights fire

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Parma Heights police said around 9:30 p.m., a resident of the Ranch Village apartment complex in the 11000 block of East Huffman Road called 911 to report the building was filling up with smoke.
When firefighters arrived, they found the victim inside the apartment that was on fire.
He has been identified as William Weier.
Police said there were no other injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There are eight units in that complex and the unit below the victim’s apartment sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
