Akron Police honor Officer Edward Stewart, who died of COVID-19 complications, before he’s laid to rest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police Officer Edward Stewart will be laid to rest Saturday after passing away of COVID-19 complications on Friday, Feb. 12.
Stewart, 60, joined the police academy in December 1994 and worked with the department and for the community for his entire career.
A private funeral is happening on Saturday, Feb. 20.
After the service, there will be a motorcade that is scheduled to arrive in front of the Akron Police Station on High Street around 1:15 p.m.
At that time, there will be a final salute with honors and presentation of the flag
Watch the final salute live on Akron Police Department’s Facebook page.
Parking will be available at the both the Summit County and Polsky Parking Decks free of charge.
Please do not park any vehicles on S. High St. between E. Bowery St. and E. State St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.