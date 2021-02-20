Cleveland Police search for man who stole woman’s car at Gas Express

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the man who stole a car from a woman at a gas station.
Police said a woman drove her 2018 black Hyundai Tucson to Gas Express just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 and went inside the store with her car still running at the pump.
That’s when a black Nissan Altima with heavily tinted windows and rear-end damage pulled up next to her car.
A man wearing black clothes and white shoes got out of the Altima, jumped into the victim’s Tuscon, and drove off alongside the Altima, according to police.
Police said the Tucson was found in Columbus on Feb. 8.
However, the suspect is still on the loose, along with the Altima.
The Cleveland Divison of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos of the two:
Call Det. Murphy at 213-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or the car.
