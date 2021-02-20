Cleveland Public Library to reopen for browsing Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news, bookworms! The Cleveland Public Library is reopening for browsing on Monday.
Curbside and walk-up services remain available.
The Cleveland Public Library said masks and social distancing are required. Capacity and seating will be limited.
Attendance at neighborhood branches cannot surpass one hour and 15 minutes, according to a press release.
Most locations will reopen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
This does not include West Park, Woodland and Jefferson. They’ll only offer curbside and walk-up services until they close for construction in early April.
The Public Administration Library remains closed due to limited hours at City Hall, according to a press release.
