COVID-19 vaccine without a shot? Researchers study nasal spray as an alternative form of vaccination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The race is on to vaccinate as many Americans as possible against the coronavirus.
As more people get their shots, a different type of COVID-19 vaccine is in the works -- one that you could potentially give to yourself.
Right now, getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. means getting two shots in the arm.
But soon, protection from the virus could come in a non-invasive nasal spray.
“There’s no need for needles. We’re working on a device that would actually spray it into your nose, similar to like an asthma inhaler where you inhale through your mouth,” said Dr. Bill Petri at the University of Virginia.
Researchers, there are in the process of creating an intranasal Covid-19 vaccine similar to a flu vaccine already available.
Petri said there are benefits to a vaccine like this.
“The idea is that one gets infected through the nose. It’s very appealing for that reason to immunize directly in the nose because then you’re going to stimulate the immune system where you need it the most,” Dr. Petri told News 3 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Petri said they’re already seeing promising results and his team is preparing for testing in primates.
Meanwhile, another nasal spray vaccine has just been approved for human trials.
Doctors say having more options could help get more people vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.