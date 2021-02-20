East Cleveland police chase ends with crash in Cleveland

Several people injured

Police chase ends with crash (Source: WOIO)
By Brian Koster | February 19, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 10:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection of East 79th and Superior Avenue is closed due to a multi-car accident following an East Cleveland Police chase that ended in the City of Cleveland Friday night.

The pursuit was terminated by a supervisor shortly before the crash, according to ECPD Chief Scott Gardner.

Several people were taken to the hospital, but there is no information on their conditions.

This incident follows a high speed chase by ECPD that ended with a crash in the City of Cleveland on Broadway Avenue Saturday night.

19 News will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.

