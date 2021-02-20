East Cleveland police chase ends with crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection of East 79th and Superior Avenue is closed due to a multi-car accident following an East Cleveland Police chase that ended in the City of Cleveland Friday night.
The pursuit was terminated by a supervisor shortly before the crash, according to ECPD Chief Scott Gardner.
Several people were taken to the hospital, but there is no information on their conditions.
This incident follows a high speed chase by ECPD that ended with a crash in the City of Cleveland on Broadway Avenue Saturday night.
