Kellen Winslow II, former Browns star, to spend 14 years behind bars following new plea deal in rape case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kellen Winslow II, a former player for the Cleveland Browns, accepted a new plea deal Friday and will spend 14 years in prison for raping two women, assaulting another and committing misdemeanor sex crimes against two women, according to a USA Today report.
The new plea agreement was made in San Diego Superior Court. Winslow appeared virtually from a San Diego County jail, Brent Schrotenboer reported for USA Today.
The plea deal made Friday replaces a plea deal made in Nov. 2019, according to USA Today.
Their report said Winslow pleaded guilty in Nov. 2019 to rape and sexual battery charges with the hope of a reduced sentence after initially pleading not guilty at trial.
Winslow was accused of raping three women and exposing himself or exhibiting lewd conduct to two others.
The 2019 deal said Winslow would face between 12 and 18 years behind bars, with the exact number to be decided by a judge after sentencing.
In the new deal, Winslow pleaded guilty to assaulting a hitchhiker with the intent to commit rape. He previously pled guilty to sexual battery against her.
In June of 2019, a jury found Winslow guilty on one count of forcible rape, one count of indecent exposure and one count of lewd conduct.
The jury found Winslow not guilty on one count of lewd conduct in that proceeding.
All five women, including a homeless woman, a hitchhiker and an immigrant who speaks limited English, testified during the trial, which began May 20, 2019.
Attorneys for the former NFL player claim the five women who accused him of rape and lewd conduct invented the allegations to prey on his wealth.
Prosecutors said Winslow’s fame empowered him to prey on the most vulnerable, according to the Associated Press.
Winslow played for the Browns between 2004-2008 before being traded to Tampa Bay before the 2009 season.
He is son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.
