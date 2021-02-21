Case Western Reserve University police have four people in custody after student is robbed on campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It happened Friday evening on the South side of campus. Case Western Reserve University police say a female student was robbed.
Case Western posting on social media: “An emergency has been reported on campus. Shelter in place until further notice. Updates to follow. "
In less than an hour, police posted again that the shelter in place was lifted after they took four people into custody.
No details were given about the victim or her well being.
University officials instruct students to report any emergencies to 216-368-3333.
