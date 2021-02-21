Cleveland State Vikings celebrating share of Horizon League title

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State Vikings started the regular season at a torrid pace, winning their first nine Horizon League games, and they finished just as strong, rallying from eight points down at the half to beat Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night, 67-55, to finish the regular season as Horizon League co-champions.
The Viking share the title with Wright State, which beat Northern Kentucky, 77-71.
Tre Gomillion led Cleveland State with a game-high 18 points, while Torrey Patton added 16.
The Vikings finish the regular season at 16-7 (16-4 Horizon).
