2 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday morning crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died early Sunday morning in a serious two-vehicle crash in Lakewood.
Police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. near Clifton Boulevard and Fry Avenue.
Officers found four people when they arrived at the crash, according to a release.
A driver and a passenger from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger of that car was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.
EMS took the driver of a second vehicle to MetroHealth, according to a release.
Police haven’t yet released the identities of the deceased.
Lakewood Police continue investigating the crash.
It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are a contributing factor, according to release.
Lakewood Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the crash.
