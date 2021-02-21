2 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday morning crash in Lakewood

2 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday morning crash in Lakewood
(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | February 21, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:04 AM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died early Sunday morning in a serious two-vehicle crash in Lakewood.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. near Clifton Boulevard and Fry Avenue.

Officers found four people when they arrived at the crash, according to a release.

A driver and a passenger from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger of that car was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.

EMS took the driver of a second vehicle to MetroHealth, according to a release.

Police haven’t yet released the identities of the deceased.

Lakewood Police continue investigating the crash.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are a contributing factor, according to release.

Lakewood Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the crash.

