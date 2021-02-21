10 people rescued after being trapped on ice flow near Cleveland’s Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children and seven adults were rescued this afternoon after being trapped on an ice flow near Edgewater Park.
Cleveland emergency personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard were called the area about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, after the people walked out onto the ice which broke away from the shore, according to an Cleveland EMS captain.
There were reports that the U.S. Coast Guard was looking for another group of about five additional people who were reportedly also on the ice, but it appears that that group may have been part of the three children and seven adults that were rescued from the ice flow.
Cleveland emergency personnel once again are urging the public to stay off the ice because it is unsafe.
“You can do us a big favor by telling the public: “Do not walk on the ice,” said the captain. “The lake is not frozen.”
Cleveland Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Anthony Missig said that while first responders where completing this rescue mission, Cleveland police officers were responding to another group on the ice near East 72nd. Police were able to get them to return to shore.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.