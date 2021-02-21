150 tow trucks parade through Northeast Ohio to remember driver who passed suddenly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A procession of 150 tow trucks from companies around Northeast Ohio and as far away as Tennessee passed through Cleveland, East Cleveland, Lakewood, and Parma Sunday.
They were driving to honor Allen Dornbush, who passed away Monday. He was long-time driver at Kufner’s Towing on Ridge Road in Cleveland, according to a co-worker.
“The processions was for family and friends,” said the employee. Dornbush “worked at the company for a long, long time, and we wanted to tell them how much we appreciated him.”
“He was a great, great guy,” he said.
