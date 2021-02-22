ATV driver dies after collision with snowmobiler on ice in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old ATV driver died after he was involved in a collision with a snowmobile at Portage Lakes over the weekend.
The crash happened in Coventry Township at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday on the ice at Portage Lakes.
Crash investigators said the 20-year-old ATV driver and a 33-year-old man struck each other. They were both wearing a helmet at the time.
Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but the 20-year-old was later pronounced dead. The snowmobile operator sustained life-threatening injuries, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, both the ATV and snowmobile were being operated outside of the allowable hours on the lake. Speed is also suspected to be a factor in the deadly crash.
