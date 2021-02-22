Cleveland’s University Hospitals to test treatment for COVID-19

“Laboratory studies have shown that Upamostat may prevent attachment and entry of SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly called COVID-19, particles to cells. Therefore, it is being studied to see if it helps people with coronavirus infections at an early stage before they become severe and require hospitalization,” said Grace McComsey, the Vice President of Research at UH who is leading the study. “This is what we need currently; we need early COVID-19 studies to keep people at home and out of the hospital and keep COVID-19 as a mild illness that does not progress.”