Former director of Cleveland’s Singing Angels seriously injured after being struck by a car

LAKEWOOD Ohio (WOIO) - The former director of Cleveland’s Singing Angels suffered multiple injuries after being struck by a car earlier this month.
Charles Eversole was walking in Lakewood on Feb. 4 when he was hit by a driver making a left hand turn onto Lake Avenue from W. 117th Street.
Eversole said as soon as he got halfway through crosswalk, the car slammed into him.
“I remember the car coming to hit me and trying to get out of the way a little bit and than I remember them lifting me up off the ground and putting me on the stretcher,” Eversole said.
He suffered a broken right clavicle, a broken left tibia and a concussion.
Eversole said he was surprised when Lakewood police gave him a ticket for jaywalking, since the “Don’t Walk Sign” was flashing.
19 News has reached out to Lakewood police for a comment.
There has also been a GoFundMe account set up for Eversole.
