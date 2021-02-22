Funeral arrangements set for off-duty Cleveland police officer who died suddenly

Funeral arrangements set for off-duty Cleveland police officer who died suddenly
Cleveland Police Officer Erwin Eberhardt (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel | February 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland police officer who died suddenly last week, will be laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 26.

Cleveland Police Officer Erwin Eberhardt, 53, suffered a fatal heart attack on Feb. 18.

Posted by Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association on Friday, February 19, 2021

Officer Eberhardt’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Second Tabernacle Baptist Church in the 11000 block of Union Avenue and he will be buried at Lake View Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, Feb. 25 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in the 18000 block of Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

Our sincerest sympathy to the Eberhardt family and all who knew Patrol Officer Erwin Eberhardt.

Posted by The Cleveland Police Foundation on Friday, February 19, 2021

Officer Eberhardt was with the Cleveland Police Department for over 30 years.

During his career, he was assigned to the First District, Second District, Fourth District, Airport Unit and the Police Academy.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Officer Eberhardt trained hundred of Cleveland Police recruits and was “well known and beloved by the trainees as someone who always provided support and humor as he was always there to lighten the load of law enforcement training”.

Our hearts go out to our colleagues in Cleveland and to the family and friends of Officer Erwin C. Eberhardt.

Posted by Woodmere Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Officer Eberhardt was also a United States Army veteran and served in multiple overseas deployments, including Operation Enduring Freedom.

It is with very heavy hearts that we report to you that Officer Erwin Eberhardt of the Cleveland Police Department...

Posted by Ohio Going Blue on Friday, February 19, 2021

Officer Eberhardt leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.

