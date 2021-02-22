Funeral arrangements set for off-duty Cleveland police officer who died suddenly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland police officer who died suddenly last week, will be laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 26.
Cleveland Police Officer Erwin Eberhardt, 53, suffered a fatal heart attack on Feb. 18.
Officer Eberhardt’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Second Tabernacle Baptist Church in the 11000 block of Union Avenue and he will be buried at Lake View Cemetery.
Visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, Feb. 25 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in the 18000 block of Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.
Officer Eberhardt was with the Cleveland Police Department for over 30 years.
During his career, he was assigned to the First District, Second District, Fourth District, Airport Unit and the Police Academy.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Officer Eberhardt trained hundred of Cleveland Police recruits and was “well known and beloved by the trainees as someone who always provided support and humor as he was always there to lighten the load of law enforcement training”.
Officer Eberhardt was also a United States Army veteran and served in multiple overseas deployments, including Operation Enduring Freedom.
Officer Eberhardt leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.
