Increase of 58 COVID-19 deaths and 1,611 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 16,874 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 955,378 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine held an unusual COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon, breaking away from the usual schedule of Tuesday and Thursday news conferences.

The 24-hour increase of 1,611 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 58 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.