Increase of 58 COVID-19 deaths and 1,611 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 16,874 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 955,378 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine held an unusual COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon, breaking away from the usual schedule of Tuesday and Thursday news conferences.
The 24-hour increase of 1,611 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 58 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 134,362 total cases and 2,523 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 49,492 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,044 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
