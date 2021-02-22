Group of Ohio lawmakers to introduce proposal to end state’s death penalty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Republican and Democratic state legislators announced a bipartisan push to abolish Ohio’s death penalty.
If approved, capital punishment in Ohio would be replaced by a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.
“It is time for the state of Ohio to take the compassionate, pragmatic, and economically prudent step to abolish the death penalty,” State Sen. Nicki Antonio, a Democrat from Lakewood, said at a recent press conference announcing the legislation. “In the ten years that I have worked on this issue, I am pleased to announce that we are working with the strongest bipartisan team of members ever in the history of legislative offerings to abolish the death penalty in our state.”
State Sen. Antonio was joined by several lawmakers from both political parties, including Republican Rep. Jean Schmidt, Democrats Rep. Adam Miller, Sen. Sandra Williams, and Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, to announce a plan to introduce a bill.
“My strong Catholic faith, combined with 30 years as a practicing emergency room physician, drives my belief that life should be valued,” added Republican Sen. Steve Huffman, a co-sponsor of the legislation. “One wrongful conviction is one too many.”
Ohio uses lethal injection as the state’s form of capital punishment, but executions are currently paused due to a lack of effective drugs.
According to Sen. Antonio, the bill will be formally introduced in the coming weeks.
