Group of Ohio lawmakers to introduce proposal to end state’s death penalty

“It is time for the state of Ohio to take the compassionate, pragmatic, and economically prudent step to abolish the death penalty,” State Sen. Nicki Antonio, a Democrat from Lakewood, said at a recent press conference announcing the legislation. “In the ten years that I have worked on this issue, I am pleased to announce that we are working with the strongest bipartisan team of members ever in the history of legislative offerings to abolish the death penalty in our state.”